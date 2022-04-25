BISE Lahore announces annual exam schedule for matric

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the schedule for the annual examinations of matriculation.

BISE Lahore spokesperson said that the final board examination for class X will start from May 10, and the exams for grade IX will begin from May 26. The examination will end on June 10.

At least 759 examination centers have been formed in the provincial capital to facilitate students. Nearly 250,000 candidates will appear in the examination for class X while 270,000 candidates will sit in grade IX exams.

BISE Lahore spokesperson also assured that staff will be deployed at all the examination centers on time.

Last year, the government announced relaxation and approved the grace marks policy through circulation summary while no such announcements have been made as life returns to normal in Pakistan after the Covid pandemic.