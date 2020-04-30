NA Speaker Asad Qaiser tests positive for COVID-19
11:40 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
NA Speaker Asad Qaiser tests positive for COVID-19
ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus and after the test he went into isolation at his residence.

This is the second high-profile personality found infected with coronavirus in Pakistan after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The Speaker, in a Twitter message, said that he has quarantined himself inside his home. He appealed the nationals to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and pray for his health.

The brother of NA Speaker, Abdul Waheed, said that Asad Qaiser’s son and daughter were also tested positive for COVID-19. He also appealed to pray for their early recovery.

Earlier, a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Sindh belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Syed Abdul Rasheed tested positive for COVID-19 and he quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi.

