NA Speaker Asad Qaiser tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus and after the test he went into isolation at his residence.

This is the second high-profile personality found infected with coronavirus in Pakistan after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

میرا کورونا وائرس کا ٹیسٹ مثبت آیا ہے۔ میں نے خود کو اپنے گھر میں قرنطینہ کر لیا ہے۔ میری پوری قوم سے درخواست ہے کہ وہ احتیاط کریں۔

دعا کی درخواست ہے۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) April 30, 2020

The Speaker, in a Twitter message, said that he has quarantined himself inside his home. He appealed the nationals to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and pray for his health.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser putting himself in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19. This is the second case of a senior figure contracting coronavirus. Earlier Gov Sindh Imran Ismail also tested positive. — Salman Masood (@salmanmasood) April 30, 2020

The brother of NA Speaker, Abdul Waheed, said that Asad Qaiser’s son and daughter were also tested positive for COVID-19. He also appealed to pray for their early recovery.

Earlier, a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Sindh belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Syed Abdul Rasheed tested positive for COVID-19 and he quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi.