08:09 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
Opposition boycotts NA session on PM Imran’s confidence vote
SUKKUR – Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that no opposition member would attend the National Assembly session, which has been summoned on Saturday to take vote of confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The head of the opposition alliance made the announcement a day after the prime minister addressed to the nation to explain why he wanted to get vote of confidence after a setback to his party in the Senate polls as it lost Islamabad seat.

Fazlur Rehman said that Yousuf Raza Gilani's victory was itself a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, adding that the incumbent government is fake and it has no right to rule the country.

He went on to day that the NA session will have no importance after the opposition has announced to boycott it.

President Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the lower house of the parliament on March 6 to seek vote of confidence for the prime minister.

The PTI ministers are claiming that some of their lawmakers sold their votes to ensure the victory of Yousaf Raza Gillani.

