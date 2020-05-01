Govt determined to effectively protect rights and welfare of workers: President Alvi, PM Imran
Govt determined to effectively protect rights and welfare of workers: President Alvi, PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on the occasion of International Labour Day, have reaffirmed the government commitment to effectively protect the rights and welfare of the workers.

In his message, the President paid rich tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.

He said this day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers but also an acknowledgement of their contribution towards national growth and progress.

The President said Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief Program has been launched to provide immediate relief to the deserving class in the country.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his government's commitment to improve the working and living conditions of workers and to supplement their welfare by providing better housing, education facilities and health cover for them and their families.

He said our religion has also emphasized the principles of social justice and respect for rights of people, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister said that as workers' role is pivotal for economic development of any country, his government is committed to ensure that benefits of economic progress translated into prosperity of all sections of the populations including workers.

