PIA likely to incur huge losses as govt seeks Boeing 777 for PM Shehbaz’s Saudi visit

ISLAMABAD – A wide-body airliner has been demanded from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the upcoming visit of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly approached the national flag carrier to provide a Boeing 777 aircraft for the premier’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

It was learnt that PIA aircrafts are currently fully booked due to Umrah season. Use of PIA's commercial aircraft by the premier could cost $50,000-$60,000 to the national flag carrier on a daily basis.

PIA aircrafts were not used for foreign tours in the previous government. It is said to be the first use of the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet for premier’s foreign tour.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as Pakistan has close ties with the Arab nation. The Sharif family in particular enjoys a close relationship with the Saudi royal family.

He will also perform Umrah during his visit. The premier along with a delegation is also expected to hold meetings with the Saudi leadership. Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz will also be part of the delegation.