PIA likely to incur huge losses as govt seeks Boeing 777 for PM Shehbaz’s Saudi visit
World's largest twin-engine jet to be used by Pakistani premier for the first time in four years
Share
ISLAMABAD – A wide-body airliner has been demanded from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the upcoming visit of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly approached the national flag carrier to provide a Boeing 777 aircraft for the premier’s visit to Saudi Arabia.
It was learnt that PIA aircrafts are currently fully booked due to Umrah season. Use of PIA's commercial aircraft by the premier could cost $50,000-$60,000 to the national flag carrier on a daily basis.
PIA aircrafts were not used for foreign tours in the previous government. It is said to be the first use of the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet for premier’s foreign tour.
PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as Pakistan has close ties with the Arab nation. The Sharif family in particular enjoys a close relationship with the Saudi royal family.
Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi ... 11:21 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for an official visit to Saudi Arabia on April ...
He will also perform Umrah during his visit. The premier along with a delegation is also expected to hold meetings with the Saudi leadership. Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz will also be part of the delegation.
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Ramadan 2022: Fitra fixed at Rs170 per head in Pakistan09:59 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Eidul Fitr 2022: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted on May 3 in ...09:39 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan spent $11.3 billion for military purposes in 2021, says ...09:13 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan issues new passport to self-exiled ex-PM Nawaz Sharif08:47 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- World's oldest person Kane Tanaka dies in Japan08:09 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn and Yasir Hussain to star in Eid telefilm 'Siwaiyaan'05:10 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Kinza Hashmi leaves fans awestruck with upcoming drama's first look04:45 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Aima Baig trolled over her tattoo obsession04:20 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022