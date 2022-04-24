Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia next week
Web Desk
11:21 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia next week
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for an official visit to Saudi Arabia on April 27. 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Jamiate Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Fazl-ur-Rehman would also accompany Sharif to Saudi Arabia. 

The three key political figures of Pakistan would also perform Umrah during their upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia. 

This is to be noted that this is the first foreign tour of Sharif after assuming the oath as the prime minister of Pakistan on April 11. 

A few days earlier, the newly elected government led by the PML-N removed the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz, PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL) under a new policy.

On April 22, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced the newly elected government had brought about changes in the rules for having an individual's name on the ECL, and through it, several thousands of people will have their names removed from the list.

More From This Category
Cheema asks President Alvi to declare Punjab CM ...
10:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz expresses dismay during surprise visit ...
09:36 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
No evidence of US involvement in regime change in ...
08:41 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz announces 60-day remission for ...
07:50 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Pakistan allocated second-highest Hajj quota of ...
07:19 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Ahad Cheema resigns from civil service, days ...
06:26 PM | 24 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar flaunts her glamorous look in new viral video
12:30 PM | 24 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr