Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia next week
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for an official visit to Saudi Arabia on April 27.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Jamiate Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Fazl-ur-Rehman would also accompany Sharif to Saudi Arabia.
The three key political figures of Pakistan would also perform Umrah during their upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.
This is to be noted that this is the first foreign tour of Sharif after assuming the oath as the prime minister of Pakistan on April 11.
A few days earlier, the newly elected government led by the PML-N removed the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz, PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL) under a new policy.
On April 22, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced the newly elected government had brought about changes in the rules for having an individual's name on the ECL, and through it, several thousands of people will have their names removed from the list.
