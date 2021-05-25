PM Imran announces 170,000 scholarships under Kamyab Jawan program (VIDEO)
01:58 PM | 25 May, 2021
PM Imran announces 170,000 scholarships under Kamyab Jawan program (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday announced 170,000 scholarships for skill development under the PTI key initiative Kamyab Jawan Program.

The premier while speaking in a recorded video message said ‘50,000 scholarships will help the youngsters in becoming self-sufficient. The initiative has two parts, first the skills-based education and second loans for startups/businesses.

PM while highlighting the significance of these scholarships, said ‘We want more people to get skills- education’.At least 50,000 scholarships will be allocated for modern-day skills like coding and Artificial Intelligence.

Our government has allocated Rs100 billion for business loans on merit to youngsters who have useful plans. Adding that, ‘the loans will also help youth in leading Pakistan towards the path of prosperity’.

PM further added that 'unemployment is one of the leading issues faced by Pakistani youngsters right now and the incumbent government is bringing various programmes to uplift youth in the hard times'.

