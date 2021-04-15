PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship worth Rs27bn (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday launched the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program in the federal capital.
The government has approved a budget of Rs27.93 billion for the programme, which will be utilised over the next five years. Students from 129 public sector universities across Pakistan can apply for scholarships.
The undergraduate students whose family income is less than Rs25,000 can apply for the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarship.
#Live: PM @ImranKhanPTI addressing ceremony in connection with Rehmatul-Lil Alameen (SAWW) scholarship program in Islamabad https://t.co/aleDtgZ5aR— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) April 15, 2021
The Higher Education Commission launched the Programme at the federal level while provinces have been instructed to start the programme.
At least Rs1 billion have been approved per annum for the programme in Punjab. While the budget for KPK has been set at Rs427 million per annum.
Punjab rolls out ‘Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ ... 11:05 AM | 11 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced the Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship and set up an amount ...
- Mohammad Rizwan named among Wisden Five Cricketers of the Year in 202112:09 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship worth Rs27bn ...11:47 AM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Man arrested for rape bid on Chinese woman in Islamabad11:31 AM | 15 Apr, 2021
- OGRA proposes Rs 2 cut in petrol price from April 1611:04 AM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan Army Chief inaugurates 100-bed hospital, nursing college at ...10:39 AM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire with killer dance ...07:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Malaika Arora' latest pics spark engagement rumours04:02 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Sami Khan tests positive for COVID-1903:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021