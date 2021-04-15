PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship worth Rs27bn (VIDEO)
Web Desk
11:47 AM | 15 Apr, 2021
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship worth Rs27bn (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday launched the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program in the federal capital.

The government has approved a budget of Rs27.93 billion for the programme, which will be utilised over the next five years. Students from 129 public sector universities across Pakistan can apply for scholarships.

The undergraduate students whose family income is less than Rs25,000 can apply for the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarship. 

The Higher Education Commission launched the Programme at the federal level while provinces have been instructed to start the programme.

At least Rs1 billion have been approved per annum for the programme in Punjab. While the budget for KPK has been set at Rs427 million per annum. 

Punjab rolls out ‘Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ ... 11:05 AM | 11 Nov, 2020

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced the Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship and set up an amount ...

