Islamabad High Court announces Eid holidays for judiciary

Islamabad High Court and the subordinate judiciary have officially declared Eid holidays, according to a notification issued by the Deputy Registrar of the Islamabad High Court.

As per the notification, the Islamabad High Court and session courts will remain closed from March 29 to April 2 in observance of Eid. The notification was issued with the approval of the Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court.

These holidays provide court officials and staff an opportunity to celebrate Eid with their families while ensuring that judicial operations resume smoothly after the break.