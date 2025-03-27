Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

IMF approves reduction in electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a reduction of Re1 per unit in electricity tariffs, providing relief to all consumers.

This relief will be funded through revenue generated from the levy on captive power plants, which were previously subjected to a gas consumption levy.

The government is also working on an electricity relief package for consumers, which will be announced after IMF approval.

Meanwhile, under the Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the IMF, a new carbon levy will be introduced. Alongside the reduction in electricity rates, there has also been an agreement to increase water prices and open the automobile sector for global trade.

The prime minister is expected to announce an average reduction of Rs. 7 per unit in electricity tariffs in the coming days, effective from April 1, 2025. Implementation of carbon levy, water price hikes, and automotive sector reforms is expected from July 1, 2025.

It is noteworthy that under this agreement, Pakistan has gained access to $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

In its statement, the IMF noted that inflation in Pakistan is at its lowest since 2015, and the country’s economic situation has improved, with expectations for further recovery.

Under this program, Pakistan’s total received amount will reach $2 billion.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 27 March
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282
Euro EUR 302 304.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 177 179.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.35 198.75
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Rial OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

