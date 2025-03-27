Pakistan sets fee cap for MBBS, BDS programmes in medical colleges

Islamabad – Following a reduction in medical college fees, the government of Pakistan has set a fee limit for MBBS and BDS programmes.

As per reports, the Medical Education Reforms Committee, formed on the directives of the Prime Minister and led by the Deputy Prime Minister, has taken a major decision to cap the annual tuition fee for private medical and dental colleges at Rs1.8 million. This initiative aims to make medical education more affordable and accessible in Pakistan.

Rising tuition fees in private medical colleges have long been a concern for students, parents, and the public.

The PM&DC Council previously discussed this issue in meetings held on June 4, 2022, December 10, 2023, and February 23, 2024.

On February 27, 2025, the Council formed a subcommittee under Professor Dr. Masood Gondal, which conducted a detailed review through consultations with stakeholders, including representatives from private institutions and the Pakistan Association of Medical Institutions (PAMI).

After a thorough financial review, the Medical Education Reforms Committee decided to fix the annual tuition fee at Rs1.8 million, with future increases linked to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This fee structure will apply for five years for MBBS and four years for BDS and will be publicly announced to ensure transparency.

However, institutions requiring a higher fee (up to Rs2.5 million) must justify their request to PM&DC by providing detailed financial reports, educational facilities, and service comparisons. Unnecessary fee hikes will not be accepted, and only reasonable requests will be considered to prevent excessive financial burden on students.

This decision is seen as a landmark step in making medical education affordable, especially for middle- and lower-income families. The Government of Pakistan remains committed to strengthening medical education reforms to ensure equal opportunities for all deserving students.

The committee acknowledged the Deputy Prime Minister’s leadership and efforts in achieving this milestone.

Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal was also praised for advocating public concerns and ensuring reasonable tuition fees. Additionally, the contributions of Minister of State Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Bhurt, Federal Secretary Nadeem Mehboob, and PM&DC President Professor Dr. Rizwan Taj in overseeing and ensuring transparency in the process were recognized.

The subcommittee, led by Professor Dr. Masood Gondal, was commended for its detailed financial analysis, which played a key role in shaping this recommendation.

The decision reflects the need for financial stability in private institutions while ensuring that education costs remain fair and justified. The PM&DC has emphasized that tuition fees should accurately reflect educational quality and operational costs, without exploiting students.

The committee remains committed to making medical education in Pakistan high-quality, affordable, and accessible, ensuring continuous progress and reforms in the health sector.