Bise Lahore To Conduct 9th Grade Exams 2025 As Per Schedule

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore will conduct the 9th-grade annual exams 2025 as per the official date sheet.

According to the Lahore Board spokesperson, exams scheduled for March 28, 2025, and April 4, 2025, will be held as planned. The Translation of the Quran and Ethics (for non-Muslims) exams will take place on March 28, 2025 (Friday) as per schedule.

The spokesperson further stated that exams for Fashion Designing, Art and Model Drawing, Physiology, and Environmental Studies will be conducted on April 4, 2025 (Friday).