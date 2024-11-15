Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Educational institutions in Punjab to remain closed till Nov 24

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed additional restrictions due to the smog situation in the province and issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification by Punjab’s Director General of Environment, Imran Hamid Sheikh, universities and colleges in Lahore and Multan will remain closed.

Classes for these institutions will shift online, and schools in all districts, except Murree, will remain closed until November 24.

The DG stated that all construction activities in Lahore and Multan are banned, except for national-level projects. Heavy traffic entry into these cities is also completely prohibited. Additionally, brick kilns and furnace industries in Lahore and Multan will cease operations.

Restaurants in Lahore and Multan will operate only until 4 PM, with takeaway services allowed between 4 PM and 8 PM.

Leaves of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff in Lahore and Multan have been canceled, and outpatient departments in hospitals will operate until 8 PM.

The notification mentions that Rescue 1122 will assist smog-affected patients, and restaurants will remain completely closed after 8 PM. These decisions will take effect from November 16.

It further states that all restrictions will remain in place until November 24, with exemptions for pharmacies, departmental stores, dairy shops, flour mills, and bakeries.

