University of Balochistan shifts to online classes amid security concerns

QUETTA – The University of Balochistan has suspended on-campus activities indefinitely, shifting all classes online, as per a notification issued by its registrar on Tuesday.

The notification did not specify a reason for the decision but directed deans and directors to submit weekly performance reports, while staff must continue attending their offices.

Vice Chancellor Zahoor Ahmad Bazai dismissed rumors about the university’s closure, stating that the shift to online classes was necessary due to the closure of national highways, which prevented students from remote areas from attending.

He assured that concessions would be provided for students facing internet accessibility issues, with a decision on online learning expected by Eidul Fitr.

However, the Academic Staff Association opposed the move, warning that poor internet connectivity and lack of digital resources in remote areas could severely impact students, potentially causing them to lose a semester.

The decision comes amid rising militant attacks in Balochistan, including a recent suicide bombing in Noskhi and the deadly Jaffar Express hijacking, prompting security forces to intensify counter-terror operations in the region.