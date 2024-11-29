Karachi Board announces 9th class results

KARACHI – The Karachi Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of the 2024 annual examinations for Class IX Science and General Groups (Regular and Private).

In the Science Group, 173,461 candidates appeared for the exams, with a success rate of 69.52%. In the General Group (Regular and Private), 15,745 candidates participated, achieving a success rate of 51.05%.

Chairman of the Board, Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, stated that students can access their results on the board’s website: www.bsek.edu.pk.

As per the results, 176,784 students were registered in the Science Group, of which 173,461 appeared, while 3,323 were absent. A total of 120,592 students passed all exams, achieving a 69.52% success rate.

In the General Group (Regular and Private), 16,753 candidates registered, 15,745 appeared, and 1,008 were absent. Among Regular candidates, 5,961 passed all seven papers, resulting in a 56.76% success rate.

For the Private General Group, 5,672 candidates registered, 5,242 appeared, and 430 were absent. A total of 2,077 candidates passed all seven papers, with a success rate of 39.62%. Overall, the success rate for both Regular and Private General Group candidates stood at 51.05%.