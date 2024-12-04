CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz launches ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz officially inaugurated the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’ at Punjab University in Lahore. The initiative aims to support talented students across the province and pave the way for brighter futures through education.

During the event, CM Maryam Nawaz distributed scholarship cheques to students, symbolizing the program’s commitment to fostering academic excellence. She also unveiled an e-portal dedicated to the program, allowing students to easily access their scholarships online.

Speaking at the occasion, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat highlighted the scholarship program’s scope and impact. “With a budget of Rs 130 billion, this initiative will help fulfill the aspirations of 30,000 youth annually,” he said, underscoring the government’s dedication to empowering young minds.

According to official figures, over 68,000 students from 65 universities, 359 colleges, and 12 medical colleges have already applied for the Honhaar Scholarship Program.

The program represents a significant step towards improving access to higher education and ensuring that deserving students have the resources to achieve their academic goals.