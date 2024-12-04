Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz launches ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Launches ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz officially inaugurated the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’ at Punjab University in Lahore. The initiative aims to support talented students across the province and pave the way for brighter futures through education.

During the event, CM Maryam Nawaz distributed scholarship cheques to students, symbolizing the program’s commitment to fostering academic excellence. She also unveiled an e-portal dedicated to the program, allowing students to easily access their scholarships online.

Speaking at the occasion, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat highlighted the scholarship program’s scope and impact. “With a budget of Rs 130 billion, this initiative will help fulfill the aspirations of 30,000 youth annually,” he said, underscoring the government’s dedication to empowering young minds.

According to official figures, over 68,000 students from 65 universities, 359 colleges, and 12 medical colleges have already applied for the Honhaar Scholarship Program.

The program represents a significant step towards improving access to higher education and ensuring that deserving students have the resources to achieve their academic goals.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 278.9
Euro EUR 288.85 291.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.35 351.85
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.6 741.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.2 200.6
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 39.01 39.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.36 35.71
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.95 904.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.93 62.53
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.27 164.27
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.88 25.18
Omani Riyal OMR 718 726.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.65 76.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Krona SEK 25.2 25.5
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search