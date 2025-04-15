Sindh cabinet approves grace marks for intermediate students

KARACHI – The Sindh cabinet has approved the recommendation of the assembly’s sub-committee to grant grace marks to first-year intermediate students under the Karachi Board.

According to a statement from the Sindh Chief Minister’s spokesperson, 20% grace marks will be awarded to all male and female students in Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.

The Chief Minister of Sindh has also directed the Universities and Boards Department to introduce reforms in educational boards, while the Chief Secretary has been instructed to form a high-level committee.

This committee will investigate irregularities in all educational boards and submit a report.

However, with just 12 days left before the exams, this decision may delay the timely commencement of intermediate exams.

The Universities and Boards Department has yet to issue an official notification.

Once issued, the Karachi Intermediate Board will begin implementation, which will require time as the results must go through multiple stages of revision. Currently, there is no chairman at the Karachi Inter Board.

Following the retirement of acting chairman Professor Sharaf Ali Shah, no officer has been appointed as permanent or temporary chairman, leaving the board without an authority to make decisions.

According to Sindh government sources, the Universities and Boards Department had recently sent a summary to the controlling authority, recommending that the charge of the Karachi Inter Board be given to the newly appointed chairman of the Karachi Matric Board and that the charge of the Hyderabad Board be given to an additional secretary from the department.

The controlling authority requested experience and qualification details of the concerned additional secretary. Since then, both summaries have been returned, and both boards are operating without a chairman.