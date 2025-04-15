Xi Jinping urges closer China-Vietnam cooperation for shared modernisation

HANOI – Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for China and Vietnam to work together toward modernization, emphasizing the need for stronger bilateral ties during his meeting with Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly.

President Xi praised Vietnam’s ongoing progress through its Doi Moi reform efforts and highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations. He noted that both countries are at critical stages of national development, and cooperation would contribute positively to regional and global stability.

Xi emphasized the shared political foundation of both nations—socialist states led by communist parties—and said that maintaining a common direction is vital for their future. He stressed the importance of regular high-level exchanges, mutual trust, and strong coordination to ensure stable growth in China-Vietnam relations.

With the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges approaching, Xi called for deeper cultural and youth engagement to further strengthen the friendship.

Xi also highlighted the need for continued collaboration between the legislative bodies of both countries, including experience sharing in governance and lawmaking.

In response, Tran Thanh Man welcomed Xi’s visit and reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to enhancing ties with China. He acknowledged the historical bond between the two countries and the strategic leadership provided by their top leaders. He also expressed the Vietnamese National Assembly’s interest in expanding cooperation with China’s National People’s Congress to boost regional development and people-to-people relations.