Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 16 April 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Karachi and Lahore

KARACHI – World witnessed record surge in gold prices amid growing demand. Situation remains same in Pakistan where prices shattered all previous milestones.

With new changes, Gold prices climbed by Rs800 per tola to Rs339,400, while 10 grams of the same unit priced at 290,980 on April 16.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Gold Type 24K Gold 22K Gold Per Tola Rs339,400 Rs 288,200 Per 10 Grams 290,980 Rs 247,087 Per 1 Gram Rs 29,098 Rs 24,708

Gold Rates in Karachi

Karachi : Rs339,400

: Rs339,400 Lahore : Rs339,400

: Rs339,400 Islamabad : Rs339,400

: Rs339,400 Multan : Rs339,400

: Rs339,400 Peshawar: Rs339,400

This surge comes as gold edges closer to its historical peak in Pakistan’s market, with analysts citing a mix of factors including currency pressure, geopolitical tensions, and international gold trends pushing prices upward.

Market experts advise potential buyers to monitor price trends closely, as further increases remain likely amid continued global financial volatility. Local jewelers and Sarafa market representatives have also noted increased activity in anticipation of wedding season demand.