Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices registered slight decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday, a day after surging to record high.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs256,800.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs429 to reach Rs220,165.
In international market, the price of the yellow metal also witnessed downward trend as per ounce price plunged by $14 to reach $2,2234.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in Pakistan as per tola was traded at Rs2,900 while per 10-gram stood at Rs2,486.28.
A day earlier, gold registered massive gains in domestic market of Pakistan to surge to record high on Friday.
Per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs257,300 while the price of 10-gram increased by Rs2,057 as it was traded at Rs220,593.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
