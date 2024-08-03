Search

Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

04:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2024
Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices registered slight decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday, a day after surging to record high. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs256,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs429 to reach Rs220,165.

In international market, the price of the yellow metal also witnessed downward trend as per ounce price plunged by $14 to reach $2,2234. 

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in Pakistan as per tola was traded at Rs2,900 while per 10-gram stood at Rs2,486.28.

A day earlier, gold registered massive gains in domestic market of Pakistan to surge to record high on Friday.

Per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs257,300 while the price of 10-gram increased by Rs2,057 as it was traded at Rs220,593.

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

