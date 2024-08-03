Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices registered slight decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday, a day after surging to record high.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs256,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs429 to reach Rs220,165.

In international market, the price of the yellow metal also witnessed downward trend as per ounce price plunged by $14 to reach $2,2234.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in Pakistan as per tola was traded at Rs2,900 while per 10-gram stood at Rs2,486.28.

A day earlier, gold registered massive gains in domestic market of Pakistan to surge to record high on Friday.

Per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs257,300 while the price of 10-gram increased by Rs2,057 as it was traded at Rs220,593.