Kia to enter Pakistani EV market with new THESE models

Amid the major shift towards electric cars, top automakers are tapping EV technology and transitioning their lineups, while growing consumer demand including in Pakistan.

Lucky Motor Corp. is preparing to launch Kia's new electric vehicle lineup in Pakistan later this year. This includes the EV5, EV9, as well as updated models of the Sportage and Sorento.

Kia EV5 is an electric SUV with a range of up to 665 km, while the EV9, designed for modern electric mobility, features seating for up to seven passengers and supports ultra-fast charging with both 400V and 800V systems.

EV9 has been recognized with the ‘World Electric Vehicle’ and ‘World Car of the Year’ awards in 2024.

Pakistan rolled out its electric vehicle (EV) policy couple of years back to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce the country's carbon footprint.

The policy includes incentives such as reduced customs duties, tax exemptions, and subsidies to make EVs more affordable for both consumers and manufacturers. It also supports the development of a comprehensive charging infrastructure and encourages local manufacturing of EVs and components to boost the domestic automotive industry.