Kia to enter Pakistani EV market with new THESE models

Amid the major shift towards electric cars, top automakers are tapping EV technology and transitioning their lineups, while growing consumer demand including in Pakistan.
Lucky Motor Corp. is preparing to launch Kia's new electric vehicle lineup in Pakistan later this year. This includes the EV5, EV9, as well as updated models of the Sportage and Sorento.
Kia EV5 is an electric SUV with a range of up to 665 km, while the EV9, designed for modern electric mobility, features seating for up to seven passengers and supports ultra-fast charging with both 400V and 800V systems.
EV9 has been recognized with the ‘World Electric Vehicle’ and ‘World Car of the Year’ awards in 2024.
Pakistan rolled out its electric vehicle (EV) policy couple of years back to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce the country's carbon footprint.
The policy includes incentives such as reduced customs duties, tax exemptions, and subsidies to make EVs more affordable for both consumers and manufacturers. It also supports the development of a comprehensive charging infrastructure and encourages local manufacturing of EVs and components to boost the domestic automotive industry.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
