Pak Suzuki recalls Alto over a critical fuel filler neck fault

Pak Suzuki Motor Company has issued a recall for the 2019-2021 Alto over a suspected fuel filler neck fault.

The company issued a public notice on its website, addressing 660CC Alto owners to visit the nearest Suzuki dealerships and have them replace the faulty part.

PSMC suspects that the part is prone to catching rust and gradually corroding. The corrosion could cause fuel leakage, which can have dire consequences.

The notice states that it is a countrywide campaign, but is currently confined to Karachi.

Interestingly, most of the quality control issues are found only in Suzuki Alto, yet, it remains Pakistan’s best-selling car. This has created a notion that PSMC is getting cozy in Alto’s success, which warrants vigilance from buyers.