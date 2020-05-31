Petrol price slashed by Rs7.06 per litre in Pakistan
09:01 PM | 31 May, 2020
Share
Islamabad: The federal government on Sunday announced a reduction in price of petrol by Rs7.06 for the month of June.
As per the notification, the new price of the petrol has decreased to Rs74.52 as crude oil prices continue to fall in international market.
The price of Kerosene oil has been decreased by Rs11.88 to Rs 35.56 while the price of the high speed diesel has been increased by Rs0.5 to Rs80.15 per litre.
The government has cut the price of light speed diesel by Rs9.37 to Rs38.14/litre.
The new petroleum prices will come into effect from tonight.
- Mir Shakilur Rehman's judicial remand extended till June 1502:59 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Tecno's new Spark series might be equipped with five cameras02:50 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Clashes outside White House as US cities under curfew02:34 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 72,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,542 confirmed ...02:16 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Huawei Nova 7i goes on sale in Pakistan01:58 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Humayun Saeed urges people to take necessary safety precautions as pandemic increases
01:53 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Fashion roundup: Best dressed celebs on Instagram01:23 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Adnan Siddiqui express grief over demise of ...12:54 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- I take a break whenever the noise in my head reaches its peak: Zaira ...11:27 AM | 1 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020