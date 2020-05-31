Petrol price slashed by Rs7.06 per litre in Pakistan

Islamabad: The federal government on Sunday announced a reduction in price of petrol by Rs7.06 for the month of June.

As per the notification, the new price of the petrol has decreased to Rs74.52 as crude oil prices continue to fall in international market.

The price of Kerosene oil has been decreased by Rs11.88 to Rs 35.56 while the price of the high speed diesel has been increased by Rs0.5 to Rs80.15 per litre.

The government has cut the price of light speed diesel by Rs9.37 to Rs38.14/litre.

The new petroleum prices will come into effect from tonight.