Petrol price slashed by Rs7.06 per litre in Pakistan
Web Desk
09:01 PM | 31 May, 2020
Petrol price slashed by Rs7.06 per litre in Pakistan
Share

Islamabad: The federal government on Sunday announced a reduction in price of petrol by Rs7.06 for the month of June.

As per the notification, the new price of the petrol has decreased to Rs74.52 as crude oil prices continue to fall in international market.

The price of Kerosene oil has been decreased by Rs11.88 to Rs 35.56 while the price of the high speed diesel has been increased by Rs0.5 to Rs80.15 per litre.

The government has cut the price of light speed diesel by Rs9.37 to Rs38.14/litre.

The new petroleum prices will come into effect from tonight.  

More From This Category
Farogh Naseem again resigns from Ministry of Law ...
12:53 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Pakistan summons senior Indian envoy over ...
11:21 AM | 1 Jun, 2020
Students of grade 1-12 will be promoted without ...
10:52 AM | 1 Jun, 2020
Pakistan has cheapest fuel cost in South Asia, ...
11:56 PM | 31 May, 2020
Two Pakistan High commission officials asked to ...
10:40 PM | 31 May, 2020
Petrol price slashed by Rs7.06 per litre in ...
09:01 PM | 31 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humayun Saeed urges people to take necessary safety precautions as pandemic increases
01:53 PM | 1 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr