Gold prices move up by Rs2,300 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday after witnessing losses in previous two sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan and Gems Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs288,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,972, with new rate settling at Rs247,513.

The yellow metal also recorded upward trend in the international market where per ounce rate moved up by $22 to reach $2,763.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs289,100. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold fell by Rs257 to reach Rs227,209.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,395 per tola while the 10-gram was traded at Rs2,910.

On the other hand, the federal government is expected to jack up the petrol prices for first fortnight of February 2025 in upcoming review.

It comes as global oil prices ticked up after witnessing a significant decline in recent days following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

Reports said petrol prices is likely to be increased by Rs3 per litre and high-speed-diesel by Rs6 per litre for first half of February 1 as the new rates will be announced on Jan 31 night.