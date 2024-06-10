Search

Business

Petroleum levy in Pakistan to increase to Rs80 per litre to cut circular debt

Web Desk
09:04 AM | 10 Jun, 2024
Petroleum levy in Pakistan to increase to Rs80 per litre to cut circular debt

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan is exploring several options to address the increasing circular debt, including increasing petroleum levy on all POLs from the current Rs60 to Rs80 per litre.

Ahead of budget, authorities are also considering to impose extra levy on petroleum products and raising gas tariffs beyond the revenue needs of gas companies.

To deal with circular debt, which now touched Rs2.9 trillion in gas sector, the government plans to utilize Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) funds currently held by the Finance Division.

Officials are also considering options to reduce inter-corporate debt partly in cash and partly through book entries, similar to method used in 2013 by former finance minister Ishaq Dar to clear circular debt in the power sector.

The finance ministry, in line with IMF directives, has decided not to allocate budgetary subsidies for the upcoming fiscal year to offset the Rs260 billion loss from the non-recovery of RLNG diversions to domestic consumers, per reports.

It was reported that Petroleum Division was given task with proposing practical solutions to address the circular debt issue.

Officials suggest that if the petroleum levy is increased by Rs20 per litre, the additional funds could be used to pay down the circular debt in the gas sector. 

The government would need to amend the GIDC Act to use the GIDC funds, currently at Rs350 billion, collected from various companies to tackle the circular debt. An additional Rs400 billion in GIDC payments are yet to be recovered from the fertiliser and CNG sectors.

Experts propose that increasing the gas tariff beyond the revenue requirements of gas companies could generate surpluses to gradually reduce the circular debt, but this would require the political will of the government. Additionally, the government is considering maintaining natural gas prices from July 2024, instead of implementing the recommended 10% reduction, to help offset the Rs1.5 trillion shortfall.

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to see another cut from June 16

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

12:05 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

SBP to announce Monetary Policy today with potential cut in interest ...

11:34 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

AED To PKR Convert UAE Dirham To Pakistani Rupee 10 June 2024

09:04 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

Petroleum levy in Pakistan to increase to Rs80 per litre to cut ...

10:29 AM | 9 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt employees to get June salaries before Eid ul Adha

01:42 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Solar Panel prices up in Pakistan amid speculations of more taxes in ...

10:05 AM | 8 Jun, 2024

Sindh police announces Online Driving License Service; Check Fee ...

Business

09:02 AM | 8 Jun, 2024

Sindh announces relief for government employees ahead of Budget ...

06:47 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Cement prices go up in Pakistan; check latest rates 

Advertisement

Latest

12:05 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

SBP to announce Monetary Policy today with potential cut in interest rates

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see massive decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 10 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR 

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.6 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.7 748.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.63 41.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.74 917.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.53 174.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.64 7.79

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: