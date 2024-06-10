PM Shehbaz, military leadership attend funeral prayers of martyred Captain Faraz Ilyas

RAWALPINDI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended funeral prayers of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas, who was martyred in country's northwestern region.

Captain Faraz embraced Shahadat on Sunday in a roadside blast in which seven army soldiers lost their lives. The explosion occurred as an IED targeted a army vehicle carrying the troops in Lakki Marwat district.

Senior military officials, people from various walks of life and relatives of the martyred offered funeral prayers. The Shaheed was buried with full military honour.

PM Shehbaz mounted the incident, saying he is deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Pak Army personnel including the captain in a targeted attack in Lakki Marwat District.

The premier said the sacrifices of our brave soldiers and citizens is a debt on us that we must repay by relentlessly eliminating terrorism from our nation.