PM Shehbaz assures coalition partners of addressing all concerns during maiden Karachi visit
Premier visits port city for discussions on cabinet formation, projects and meetings with business community
KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the timely completion of key development projects in the country’s financial capital as he called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and key coalition partner during his first visit to the port city.
Reports in local media said the premier arrived in the southeastern region on a maiden visit after assuming office. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed Sharif upon arrival at the PAF Airbase Faisal.
Sindh provincial cabinet was present on the occasion to greet the newly appointed premier.
Karachi (April 13th, 2022)
Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high-level meeting at CM House. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. The issues of Sindh, particularly Karachi, were discussed in detail.
Sharif also presided over a high-level meeting at CM House. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial administration attended the meeting which was called to discuss issues of Sindh, particularly Karachi.
During his meeting with Sindh CM, Sharif assured to include Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects and also announced the establishment of a new university.
He also stressed on timely completion of development projects. Shah also assured PM to work closely with the federal government for the welfare of the residents.
CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah also briefed the premier about the problems of Sindh province with a focus on Karachi.
PM also called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders at their headquarters in the seaside metropolis. MQM-P Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior Deputy Convenor Aamir Khan, Syed Aminul Haq, Dr Faroogh Naseem, and Kanwar Jameel attended the meeting.
وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا ایک روزہ دورہء کراچی
وزیر اعظم کا ایم کیو ایم پاکستان (MQM-P) کی قیادت سے ملاقات کے لیے بہادر آباد میں واقع ایم کیو ایم پاکستان کے ہیڈ آفس کا دورہ۔
Muttahida leaders will reportedly not join the federal cabinet as PM is scrambling to piece together an administration days after being elected as the premier. MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said only the commitments are significant and need to be fulfilled.
Earlier in the day, Sharif visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, where he paid his respects and offered Fateha.
Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with the leaders of allied parties pays his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam #Karachi
A report of the state broadcaster said Sharif laid a floral wreath at the Quaid’s mausoleum and offered Fatiha as he visited the southeastern region first time after becoming Prime Minister.
PM arrived on a day-long visit to Karachi earlier in the day and chaired, among other meetings, a consultative meeting on the development projects.
