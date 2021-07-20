Man thrashed by first wife’s relatives over third marriage in Gujranwala
Share
LAHORE – A man was battered by the family members of his first wife for tying the knot for third time in Gujranwala on Tuesday.
The marriage function for the third marriage was underway at a banquet hall when his enraged wife reached there along with her brothers and other relatives, and started beating the groom.
More than a dozen people were injured in the fight, which came to an end after police reached the place.
The man was marrying for the third time without taking permission from his first wife.
Section 6(5) of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, 1961 requires a man to submit written permission from his first wife if he wants to marry another woman. If a man is found guilty of violating the law, then he may be imprisoned for a year.
- Man thrashed by first wife’s relatives over third marriage in ...06:46 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- PAKvENG – Hasan Ali declared fit to play final T20I against England05:49 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan hopes to export indigenous ventilators this year05:35 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
-
- Pakistani man to be set free from infamous Guantanamo prison03:24 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Did you know how King of Mixed Martial Arts Bruce Lee died?02:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in pornography related ...01:37 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Comedian Umar Sharif moves court against third wife12:55 AM | 20 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021