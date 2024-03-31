Constable punished for 'Taweez Ganda' on SSP

KARACHI - A Karachi police deputy constable, Abdul Qayyum, has been accused of making amulets on a senior police official for personal gain.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saqib Ibrahim claimed that Qayyum used "taweez ganda" to perform black magic on his family.
Qayyum is said to have gone to the graveyard where the SSP's deceased relatives are buried and found out their names, including the SSP's mother.
He then gave these names to another deputy constable, Ghulam Murtaza, to get the amulets. Ghulam Murtaza later confessed to his involvement in the act, stating that he did so at Abdul Qayyum's behest.
Qayyum was issued show cause notices and called for oral testimony, but his replies to both were unsatisfactory.
He denied the allegations and claimed he didn't believe in "taweez ganda". As punishment, two years of Qayyum's service were forfeited, and he could be transferred to his hometown, Ghotki.
However, Qayyum has denied the allegations and criticized the sentence given to him as unnecessarily harsh. He demanded that the allegations against him be investigated properly.
