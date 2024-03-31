Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

How many days will Nadra take to issue new ID card?

Web Desk
05:38 PM | 31 Mar, 2024
How many days will Nadra take to issue new ID card?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has announced a significant streamlining of the process for urgent identity card applications. 

Revealed through NADRA’s official Twitter account, the updated policy notably reduces the delivery period from 23 days to just 15 days.

This initiative underscores Nadra’s continuous dedication to enhancing its services and more efficiently addressing the needs of Pakistani citizens. 

Furthermore, this expedited service incurs no additional charges for applicants, allowing Pakistani citizens to obtain their identity cards promptly without incurring extra costs for urgent applications.

For inquiries or assistance, Nadra has established a helpline at +92-51-111-786-100. This proactive step by Nadra is anticipated to be well-received by citizens, particularly those requiring their identity cards urgently for various purposes.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:38 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

How many days will Nadra take to issue new ID card?

05:28 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Pakistan ready to work with US to achieve global peace: PM

05:19 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Constable punished for 'Taweez Ganda' on SSP

01:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Government shares update on Eidul Fitr allowance for employees

02:06 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price for April 2024 today

01:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Shopkeeper guns down robber in Rawalpindi's Afshan Colony (Video)

Pakistan

05:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Youm-e-Ali: Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 1

06:23 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 4

02:43 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

PIA air hostess arrested at Toronto airport

11:06 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

KFC Pakistan outlet vandalized, torched by fiery protesters in Mirpur ...

05:25 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Toba Tek Singh incident: Man confesses to raping sister before ...

08:08 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Pakistani family of six dies after migrant boat sinks off Turkish ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:38 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

How many days will Nadra take to issue new ID card?

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 31 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.85
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: