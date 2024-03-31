How many days will Nadra take to issue new ID card?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has announced a significant streamlining of the process for urgent identity card applications.

Revealed through NADRA’s official Twitter account, the updated policy notably reduces the delivery period from 23 days to just 15 days.

This initiative underscores Nadra’s continuous dedication to enhancing its services and more efficiently addressing the needs of Pakistani citizens.

Furthermore, this expedited service incurs no additional charges for applicants, allowing Pakistani citizens to obtain their identity cards promptly without incurring extra costs for urgent applications.

For inquiries or assistance, Nadra has established a helpline at +92-51-111-786-100. This proactive step by Nadra is anticipated to be well-received by citizens, particularly those requiring their identity cards urgently for various purposes.