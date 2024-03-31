How many days will Nadra take to issue new ID card?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has announced a significant streamlining of the process for urgent identity card applications.
Revealed through NADRA’s official Twitter account, the updated policy notably reduces the delivery period from 23 days to just 15 days.
This initiative underscores Nadra’s continuous dedication to enhancing its services and more efficiently addressing the needs of Pakistani citizens.
Furthermore, this expedited service incurs no additional charges for applicants, allowing Pakistani citizens to obtain their identity cards promptly without incurring extra costs for urgent applications.
For inquiries or assistance, Nadra has established a helpline at +92-51-111-786-100. This proactive step by Nadra is anticipated to be well-received by citizens, particularly those requiring their identity cards urgently for various purposes.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
