Pakistani cricket icon Shahid Afridi’s sister passes away

KARACHI – Condolences are pouring in from the cricket fraternity and fans as the sister of former Pakistan Cricket Team Captain, Shahid Afridi, breathed her last after fighting for her life in provincial capital Karachi, it emerged on Tuesday.

Media reports suggest that the deceased was admitted to a private hospital in port city where she passed away on Tuesday morning.

In a social media post, the former skipper confirmed the untimely demise of a sibling. The name and other details of deceased remained under wraps in light of family's privacy.

"Surely we belong to Allah and to him we shall return. With Heavy hearts we inform you that our beloved Sister passed away and her Namaz e Janazah will be offer today at 1 pm Zuhur prayer at Zakariya masjid 26th street DHA phase 8", Afridi said in a post.

Condolences

Earlier this week, Afridi urged fans for prayers for the recovery of his ailing sister. His post drew widespread attention and prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from fans worldwide.