Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Babar Azam's father advises him how he should be dealing with Imad, Amir

Web Desk
07:02 PM | 31 Mar, 2024
Babar Azam with his father Azam Siddique
Source: File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday appointed Babar Azam captain of the T20 and ODI squads.

On his return as captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam’s father is said to have given him a very precious advice. Babar Azam’s father Azam Siddique thanked God for re-appointment of his son as captain in two formats of the game and told him to respect the seniors in the squad, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim. He said it was a matter of honour that the people who matter have given Babar respect and acknowledgement.

Azam Siddique said there are many out there who are suspicious about unity in the team in future. He said he has advised Babar to forget whatever people said about him in the past. He said he has told Babar that Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir are older than him in age and also senior in the game therefore he should give them respect and treat them as seniors. He said that he has advised Babar to respect Imad and Amir’s opinion because a team of 11 brothers is now going to conquer the world.

On Sunday, Shaheen Shah Afridi's stint as skipper of the T20I team came to an end after the PCB made Babar Azam the captain again.

The decision came after a meeting among PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi with Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer and selection committee members Mohammad Yousuf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Bilal Afzal and Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla.

PCB's selection committee made this decision after Afridi failed to win even a single game in 2024.  

In November 2023, Babar Azam had resigned as captain of all three squads, T20, ODI and Test, after Men in Green's murky exit from the ICC World Cup 2023. Afridi was then made T20 captain and Shan Masood got the Test captaincy.

Babar then emerged as top choice for coveted slot after Lahore Qalandars' devastating performance under Afridi's watch.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

07:02 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam's father advises him how he should be dealing with Imad, ...

11:30 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

PCB advertises positions of 2 coaches for national cricket team

09:55 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series 2024 tickets: Where to buy?

05:11 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

PCB working to hire two foreign coaches

11:31 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20 Series: PCB announces schedule for sale ...

10:59 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam meets PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to discuss new role

Sports

11:15 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Ireland announce schedule of T20 series against Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

09:58 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

'I was forced to laugh at bad jokes in The Kapil Sharma Show,' admits Archana Puran Singh

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 31 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.85
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: