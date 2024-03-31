Search

8-foot tall man among Umrah pilgrims grabs people's attention

08:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2024
During the bustling Umrah season in the sacred month of Ramadan, pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, were captivated by the presence of an exceptionally tall man, standing at approximately 8 feet tall.

A widely circulated video depicts this towering figure gracefully performing Umrah rituals amidst the devout worshippers in the mosque's expansive halls.

Fascinated worshippers seized the opportunity to capture photos and videos, marveling at the striking height contrast between the man and the surrounding pilgrims.

While the man's identity remains undisclosed in media reports, his dark complexion suggests African heritage, hinting that he may rank among the tallest individuals globally.

