Noor Fatima
02:31 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Urwa Hocane and Khushhal Khan's latest photoshoot receives severe backlash
Source: Rivvet Jeans (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane and Khushhal Khan have left the netizens in awe with their latest photoshoot which is doing rounds on the internet.

The pair was roped in for a brand's promotion. The seemingly 'questionable' photoshoot saw the Udaari diva and the Midsummer Chaos famed actor posing for the camera in their chic denim attires.

Taking to Instagram, the Meri Shehzadi actress posted a BTS video which garnered attention for all the wrong reasons. 

Both the actors wore light and dark denim jackets with pants to form a striking contrast. 

From trolling the duo's sartorial choices to their poses, netizens had all kinds of things to say.

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Mushq, Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, Badzaat, and Meri Shehzadi.

Khan, on the other hand, was seen in Qissa Meherbano Ka, Bebasi, Mushkil, and Wehshi.

