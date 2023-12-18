Minsa Malik raises many an eyebrows with tattoo on her back

Minsa Malik, the rising sensation, is taking the industry by storm with her stellar performances in hit dramas like Mohabbat Ki Aakhari Kahani, Aulaad, Deedan and Khumar. This dynamic actress is not just making waves on screen; she's also causing a stir off-screen.

Malik recently made headlines after a heated clash with fellow actress Alizeh Shah, shedding light on the fiery personalities behind the glamour.

Recently, dressed in a sleek black modern lehenga choli, she shared jaw-dropping pictures that set social media ablaze. The snake tattoo on her back stole the spotlight, leaving fans in awe. Here's a glimpse of the mesmerizing clicks:

The post received mixed reactions from fans.