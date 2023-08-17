Alizeh Shah responds to abuse allegations by co-star

Amidst the swirling controversy that has recently arisen, Alizeh Shah has chosen to address the complaint lodged against her by her co-star Minsa Malik.

Taking to Instagram, Shah presents a screenshot of a comment that gives an important angle of the story. She explains that the situation was triggered by the other actress, who initiated physical violence and struck her first. This act shattered any semblance of professionalism on the set.

Alizeh goes on to highlight that the entire crew, her fellow artists, and all those present rallied in her support. The incident occurred around 6pm, but Alizeh's dedication to her craft prevailed as she persevered, remaining on set until 12am to complete her shoot. This steadfast commitment, even in the face of humiliation and assault, speaks volumes about her work ethic and professionalism.

"An anonymous source (on the set) tipped me off about this one incident that has been making rounds on social media regarding Alizeh Shah and a fellow actress that accused Alizeh of misconduct when in reality this other woman slapped Alizeh first and initiated physical violence braking all and any professionalism on set. The crew, fellow artist and everyone involved is on alizehs side because the incident occurred around 6 pm and Alizeh did not even leave the set til 12am after she completed her shoot even after being humiliated and assaulted in front of everyone and that speaks volumes of her work ethic. So my advice is that don't believe everything that you guys see on social media without hearing someone else's story first."

Accompanying the screenshot she also wrote "Sach Kabhi Chupta Nahi" (truth always comes out in the end).

Many fans are speculating that Malik did it for attention while others have pointed out that this isn't the first time someone called out the Ehd-e-Wafa star on her behaviour. Previously, Yasir Nawaz called her arrogant and unprofessional but later on apologised.