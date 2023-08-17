General elections delayed beyond 90 days as ECP goes for fresh delimitation process

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced the scheduled for carrying out fresh delimitation of constituencies in accordance with the official results of the new census approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) earlier this month.

The electoral watchdog said the final delimitation of constituencies will be published on December 14, 2023 as the whole process will take nearly four months for competition.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Notification of Delimitation issued by Election Commission today on 17th August, 2023...<a href="https://twitter.com/ECP_Pakistan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ECP_Pakistan</a> <a href="https://t.co/ahKFaZxSxM">pic.twitter.com/ahKFaZxSxM</a></p>— Spokesperson ECP (@SpokespersonECP) <a href="https://twitter.com/SpokespersonECP/status/1692163702101848258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 17, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The fresh delimitation means the general elections in the country could not be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the provincial and national assemblies.

It is recalled that the National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved prematurely on August 9 and as per the Constitution elections shall be held within 90 days of the dissolution.

On August 5, the complete results of the 7th Population and Housing Census 2023 were approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

According to the statistics, the overall population of the nation is now 241.49 million, with a growth rate of 2.55%.