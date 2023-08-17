General elections delayed beyond 90 days as ECP goes for fresh delimitation process

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced the scheduled for carrying out fresh delimitation of constituencies in accordance with the official results of the new census approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) earlier this month.
The electoral watchdog said the final delimitation of constituencies will be published on December 14, 2023 as the whole process will take nearly four months for competition.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Notification of Delimitation issued by Election Commission today on 17th August, 2023...<a href="https://twitter.com/ECP_Pakistan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ECP_Pakistan</a> <a href="https://t.co/ahKFaZxSxM">pic.twitter.com/ahKFaZxSxM</a></p>— Spokesperson ECP (@SpokespersonECP) <a href="https://twitter.com/SpokespersonECP/status/1692163702101848258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 17, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The fresh delimitation means the general elections in the country could not be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the provincial and national assemblies.
It is recalled that the National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved prematurely on August 9 and as per the Constitution elections shall be held within 90 days of the dissolution.
On August 5, the complete results of the 7th Population and Housing Census 2023 were approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).
According to the statistics, the overall population of the nation is now 241.49 million, with a growth rate of 2.55%.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 17, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.65
|Euro
|EUR
|324.8
|324.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.3
|383
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|83.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|80.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
