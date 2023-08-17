Search

How much will Margot Robbie earn from Barbie post $1 billion box-office success?

Web Desk 07:55 PM | 17 Aug, 2023
How much will Margot Robbie earn from Barbie post $1 billion box-office success?
Margot Robbie is reaping substantial rewards for her pivotal role in bringing the beloved character "Barbie" to life on the silver screen. The acclaimed star, who also took on the role of producer for this summer's colossal hit, is poised to amass an estimated $50 million in earnings, encompassing both her salary and box office incentives. This impressive financial feat underscores her significant contribution to the film's monumental success.

Adding to the celebration, the director and co-writer of "Barbie," Greta Gerwig, is also expected to receive bonuses due to the film's extraordinary triumph. The cinematic marvel has triumphantly amassed a staggering $526.3 million domestically and a further $657.6 million internationally, culminating in a staggering global total of $1.18 billion. As the movie continues to dominate box office charts, this figure is poised to climb even higher.

Notably, "Barbie" has not only etched its place as the second highest-grossing release in Warner Bros.' history, trailing only behind "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2," but it has also secured the prestigious title of the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman, surpassing the previous record held by "Frozen II," co-directed by Jennifer Lee.

Robbie's involvement transcends her on-screen performance, as she played a pivotal role in the film's production through her company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Founded in 2014 alongside her husband Tom Ackerley, and friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, the production company is committed to spotlighting women's narratives and championing women creators within the industry.

Her illustrious filmography includes acclaimed performances in movies such as "I, Tonya" and "Bombshell," which earned her Academy Award nominations. However, the resounding box office triumph of "Barbie" has now positioned itself as one of the most significant blockbuster achievements in cinematic history.

While both Warner Bros. and Robbie's representative refused to comment on the matter, the undeniable success of "Barbie" not only solidifies Robbie's stature as a cinematic powerhouse.

