Gold price up by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Thursday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,200 to close at Rs225,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs1,029 to settle at Rs192,901, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity registered decline as it dropped by $5 to settle at $1,900 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and 10 gram remained unchanged as Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.