‘Totally intolerable’: Pakistan Army chief says no space for incidents like Jaranwala churches attack

09:01 PM | 17 Aug, 2023
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has termed Jaranwala incident extremely tragic and totally intolerable, saying there was no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behavior in the country. 

COAS expressed the views while addressing the participants of yearly ISPR Internship Programme being attended by over 370 students from various universities across Pakistan, the ISPR said in a statement.  

“There is no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behavior by any segment of the society against anyone, particularly against minorities,” he said.

Gen Asim said that all citizens of Pakistan are equal amongst each other irrespective of religion, gender, cast or creed. He emphasized that no one will be allowed to take law in own hands and those culpable of committing such crimes will be brought before the court of justice.

The army chief emphasized upon the role of youth towards national development.

COAS said, “Youth is future of Pakistan, which can contribute immensely towards peace, progress and prosperity of the country.” COAS also highlighted the efforts of inimical forces towards creating and fomenting fissures, intolerance, mistrust and violent behaviour among the people to spread anarchy and unrest in the country. 

“It’s imperative for the youth to discern the difference between truth, half truth, lies, misinformation and disinformation.“ he remarked while appreciating the young internees for successfully completing the programme.

