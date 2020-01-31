Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for February 2020

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to keep prices of petroleum for the month of February unchanged, local media reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petroleum prices for February 2020 will be same as in January.

The existing prices of petrol is Rs116.60, diesel: Rs127.26, kerosene oil Rs99.45 and Light diesel oil Rs84.51.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday had sent a summary recommending reduction in the prices of petrol by six paisas and 66 paisas in kerosene oil. The authority had also suggested rising prices of high-speed diesel up to Rs2.47 and Rs1.10 in light diesel respectively.