Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for February 2020
Web Desk
10:28 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for February 2020
Share

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to keep prices of petroleum for the month of February unchanged, local media reported. 

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petroleum prices for February 2020 will be same as in January.

The existing prices of petrol is Rs116.60, diesel: Rs127.26, kerosene oil Rs99.45 and Light diesel oil Rs84.51.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday had sent a summary recommending reduction in the prices of petrol by six paisas and 66 paisas in kerosene oil. The authority had also suggested rising prices of high-speed diesel up to Rs2.47 and Rs1.10 in light diesel respectively.

More From This Category
Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for February ...
10:28 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Zameen.com ready to hold Karachi Expo on February ...
08:18 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
TDAP participating in Argentina textile fair in ...
03:42 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
SBP key policy rate remains unchanged at 13.25 ...
05:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Pakistani pavilion inaugurated at Arab Health ...
04:57 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
32 early harvest projects completed under CPEC in ...
04:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL anthem Tayyar Hain
12:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr