Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for February 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to keep prices of petroleum for the month of February unchanged, local media reported.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petroleum prices for February 2020 will be same as in January.
The existing prices of petrol is Rs116.60, diesel: Rs127.26, kerosene oil Rs99.45 and Light diesel oil Rs84.51.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday had sent a summary recommending reduction in the prices of petrol by six paisas and 66 paisas in kerosene oil. The authority had also suggested rising prices of high-speed diesel up to Rs2.47 and Rs1.10 in light diesel respectively.
- UK officially leaves EU09:39 AM | 1 Feb, 2020
- US Travel Advisory acknowledges ‘improved situation' in ...08:56 AM | 1 Feb, 2020
- Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for February 202010:28 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Pakistani national wins award for gobal water crisis solution in UAE10:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- TCL launches C8 4K UHD Android TV in Pakistan09:47 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Suhaee Abro goes bald for Hollywood film ‘The Window’12:44 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Adnan Siddiqui didn’t regret doing 'problematic' role in Mere Pass ...12:37 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Ali Zafar, Maya Ali's Teefa In Trouble is now on Netflix12:25 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019