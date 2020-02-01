UK officially leaves EU
09:39 AM | 1 Feb, 2020
LONDON – The United Kingdom (UK) has officially left the European Union (EU) after 47 years of membership and more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum.
Candlelit vigils were held in Scotland which voted to stay in the EU, while Brexiteers partied in London's Parliament Square.
At his Downing Street office, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson marked the historic moment with his team.
