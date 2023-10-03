10% processing fee imposed on goods imported under Afghan transit trade

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker government has imposed 10 percent processing fee on various goods imported to Afghanistan through Pakistan under Afghan transit trade.

Federal Board of Revenue has issued a notification to impose 10 percent processing fee on commercial goods imported under Afghan transit trade.

The notification No. 1380(I)/2023 issued by FBR has been implemented from today, under which 10% processing fee has been applied on various luxury items from today.

The notification states that 10% processing fee has been levied by the FBR on goods such as confectionaries, chocolates, footwear, electrical and mechanical machinery, blankets and other home textile products and garments under Afghan transit trade.