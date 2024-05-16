Cooking Oil, and ghee prices see big drop in Pakistan; Check new rates here

In another sigh of relief for inflation-hit people as prices of cooking oil and ghee have recently dropped, Dealers Association confirmed.

In last month, the prices of oil and ghee moved down byRs70-75 per liter. A famous brand of oil is now priced at Rs 525 per liter, down by Rs 75, while most selling ghee brand is Rs 525, with decrease of Rs 25.

Meanwhile, second-grade ghee is now selling at Rs 380 per liter after a reduction of Rs 70.

Cooking Oil Rates in Pakistan 2024

Brand Size/Volume Price Dalda 1KG Rs690 Habib 1KG Rs690 Meezan 1KG Rs580 Dalda 3KG Rs2049 Habib 3KG Rs1950 Meezan 3KG Rs100 Dalda 5KG Rs3350 Habib 5KG Rs3450 Meezan 5KG Rs4550 Dalda 10KG Rs6800 Habib 10KG — Meezan 10KG Rs7950

In Pakistan, people commonly use mustard oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, palm oil, and groundnut oil.