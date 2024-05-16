Search

Cooking Oil, and ghee prices see big drop in Pakistan; Check new rates here

Web Desk
10:39 AM | 16 May, 2024
cooking oil price pakistan
Source: File Photo

In another sigh of relief for inflation-hit people as prices of cooking oil and ghee have recently dropped, Dealers Association confirmed.

In last month, the prices of oil and ghee moved down byRs70-75 per liter. A famous brand of oil is now priced at Rs 525 per liter, down by Rs 75, while most selling ghee brand is Rs 525, with decrease of Rs 25. 

Meanwhile, second-grade ghee is now selling at Rs 380 per liter after a reduction of Rs 70.

Cooking Oil Rates in Pakistan 2024

Brand Size/Volume Price
Dalda 1KG Rs690
Habib 1KG Rs690
Meezan 1KG Rs580
Dalda 3KG Rs2049
Habib 3KG Rs1950
Meezan 3KG Rs100
Dalda 5KG Rs3350
Habib 5KG Rs3450
Meezan 5KG Rs4550
Dalda 10KG Rs6800
Habib 10KG
Meezan 10KG Rs7950

In Pakistan, people commonly use mustard oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, palm oil, and groundnut oil. 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 16 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

