Cooking Oil, and ghee prices see big drop in Pakistan; Check new rates here

In another sigh of relief for inflation-hit people as prices of cooking oil and ghee have recently dropped, Dealers Association confirmed.
In last month, the prices of oil and ghee moved down byRs70-75 per liter. A famous brand of oil is now priced at Rs 525 per liter, down by Rs 75, while most selling ghee brand is Rs 525, with decrease of Rs 25.
Meanwhile, second-grade ghee is now selling at Rs 380 per liter after a reduction of Rs 70.
|Brand
|Size/Volume
|Price
|Dalda
|1KG
|Rs690
|Habib
|1KG
|Rs690
|Meezan
|1KG
|Rs580
|Dalda
|3KG
|Rs2049
|Habib
|3KG
|Rs1950
|Meezan
|3KG
|Rs100
|Dalda
|5KG
|Rs3350
|Habib
|5KG
|Rs3450
|Meezan
|5KG
|Rs4550
|Dalda
|10KG
|Rs6800
|Habib
|10KG
|—
|Meezan
|10KG
|Rs7950
In Pakistan, people commonly use mustard oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, palm oil, and groundnut oil.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
