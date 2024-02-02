Search

HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billion worth of financing for Solar-powered Tubewells 

06:48 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billion worth of financing for Solar-powered Tubewells 

KARACHI – HBL, the Best Bank in Agriculture Financing leads with over Rs 2 billion in financing for solar-powered tubewells, thus, empowering farmers and fostering sustainability. This achievement is a testament to HBL’s commitment towards enabling farmers’ dreams of growth and prosperity through access to finance.

This milestone financing enables more than 850 farmers across Pakistan to irrigate their crops and orchards at the right time using environmentally friendly energy. This approach helps the farmers increase crop yields and farm productivity with the right quantity of water.

Commenting on this achievement, Ahmed Naazer Minhaj, Head Agriculture Banking - HBL stated, “Farmers have been facing challenges of water shortages, increased electricity tariff and diesel prices, which will be addressed largely by converting the tubewells to solar energy. This milestone corresponds to HBL’s commitment to transition to clean energy in agriculture, fostering reduction in carbon emissions and prospering farmers through the adoption of innovative technologies conveniently and cost-effectively”.

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 2 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 281.95
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.39 751.39
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.51 917.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.49 327.99
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

