Petrol prices increased in Pakistan for June 2025 [Check New Rates]

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has jacked up the price of petrol by Rs4.80 per liter and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs7.95 per litre for second half of June 2025 as global oil prices climbed amid Iran-Israel conflict.

The new price of petrol was fixed at Rs258.43 per litre as against its existing price of Rs253.63 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs7.95 per litre as it would be available at Rs262.59 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs254.64 per litre during next fortnight starting from June 16, 2025, it added.

The government has revised the prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting from June 16, 2025, based on the recommendations of OGRA & the relevant ministries, it added.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged on Monday, maintaining Friday’s rally, as ongoing trade of air strikes between Israel and Iran has sparked the concerns that the conflict could disrupt oil supplies from Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose $1.12, or 1.5%, to $75.35 a barrel by 0019 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.10, or 1.5%, to $74.08.