FIA summons Imran Khan’s sister Aleema for 'inciting violence' 

07:22 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Aleema Khan, the sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, in an inquiry initiated against her for allegedly inciting violence and hatred in the country. 

The FIA Cybercrime Wing has issued a notice to Aleema, directing her to appear before the investigation team on February 3 at 11am to give an explanation.

In case, Aleema Khan fails to appear before the FIA, the notice stated that the investigation authority will consider that she had nothing to present in her defense.

A day earlier, an accountability court sentenced the PTI founder, who has been detained in Adiala Jail for months, and his wife Bushra Bibi to jail for 14 years in the Toshakhana case. 

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

