Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD –The Accountability Court has released the detailed verdict in the Toshakhana case following the sentencing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan along with his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 years in jail.
The 23-page verdict, issued by Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir, found Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi guilty of causing financial harm to the national treasury and engaging in fraudulent activities to obtain financial benefits amounting to Rs 1573.72 million.
The detailed verdict revealed that a total of 16 witnesses testified in the Toshakhana case against the former prime minister and his wife. It highlighted that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had received 108 gifts from foreign dignitaries, including jewelry from Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.
However, the court found that one particular gift, despite being reported in Toshakhana, was not submitted. Instead, it was retained by Khan and his wife against a payment of Rs 9 million, significantly lower than its actual value of Rs 3.16 billion.
The PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were not only subjected to 14 years of imprisonment but also faced disqualification from holding public office for the next decade. Furthermore, they were fined Rs 1.573 billion as part of the court’s ruling.
In response to the verdict, the PTI announced its intention to challenge the decision against its founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.
The Toshakhana case has been a significant point of contention in national politics, particularly after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief last year for providing false statements and incorrect declarations.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.39
|751.39
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.51
|917.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.49
|327.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
