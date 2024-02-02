Search

PakistanTop News

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Web Desk
01:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD –The Accountability Court has released the detailed verdict in the Toshakhana case following the sentencing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan along with his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 years in jail.

The 23-page verdict, issued by Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir, found Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi guilty of causing financial harm to the national treasury and engaging in fraudulent activities to obtain financial benefits amounting to Rs 1573.72 million.

The detailed verdict revealed that a total of 16 witnesses testified in the Toshakhana case against the former prime minister and his wife. It highlighted that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had received 108 gifts from foreign dignitaries, including jewelry from Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. 

However, the court found that one particular gift, despite being reported in Toshakhana, was not submitted. Instead, it was retained by Khan and his wife against a payment of Rs 9 million, significantly lower than its actual value of Rs 3.16 billion.

The PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were not only subjected to 14 years of imprisonment but also faced disqualification from holding public office for the next decade. Furthermore, they were fined Rs 1.573 billion as part of the court’s ruling.

In response to the verdict, the PTI announced its intention to challenge the decision against its founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The Toshakhana case has been a significant point of contention in national politics, particularly after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief last year for providing false statements and incorrect declarations.

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years in Toshakhana case

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:17 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

'High-value target’ among two terrorists killed in DI Khan: ISPR

03:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Adiala Jail, where ex-PM Imran Khan is imprisoned, receives bomb ...

11:02 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be indicted in Al-Qadir Trust case today

10:08 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Bloomberg survey finds Imran Khan as top pick to oversee Pakistan’s ...

09:22 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Bushra Bibi shifted from Adiala Jail to Banigala after sentencing in ...

05:47 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan sold NA-56 ticket for 30 million: Sheikh Rashid (VIDEO)

Most viewed

02:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Punjab Police announce constables, traffic assistant jobs 2024; check ...

08:52 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Election holidays for schools, colleges announced in Punjab

05:03 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Elections 2024: PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb Khan shot dead in ...

03:18 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

International Human Rights Foundation finds loopholes in Imran ...

10:19 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years in Toshakhana case

07:14 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

SBP organises art competition for new currency notes’ designs

Advertisement

Latest

01:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 2 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 281.95
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.39 751.39
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.51 917.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.49 327.99
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:31 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 2, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: