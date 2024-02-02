Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD –The Accountability Court has released the detailed verdict in the Toshakhana case following the sentencing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan along with his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 years in jail.

The 23-page verdict, issued by Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir, found Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi guilty of causing financial harm to the national treasury and engaging in fraudulent activities to obtain financial benefits amounting to Rs 1573.72 million.

The detailed verdict revealed that a total of 16 witnesses testified in the Toshakhana case against the former prime minister and his wife. It highlighted that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had received 108 gifts from foreign dignitaries, including jewelry from Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

However, the court found that one particular gift, despite being reported in Toshakhana, was not submitted. Instead, it was retained by Khan and his wife against a payment of Rs 9 million, significantly lower than its actual value of Rs 3.16 billion.

The PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were not only subjected to 14 years of imprisonment but also faced disqualification from holding public office for the next decade. Furthermore, they were fined Rs 1.573 billion as part of the court’s ruling.

In response to the verdict, the PTI announced its intention to challenge the decision against its founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The Toshakhana case has been a significant point of contention in national politics, particularly after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief last year for providing false statements and incorrect declarations.