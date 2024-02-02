Search

Pakistan

PPP candidate holds dance show amid election campaign in PS-112

02:59 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
PPP candidate holds dance show amid election campaign in PS-112
Source: social media

KARACHI – As electioneering is in full swing in Pakistan, political parties are making all-out efforts to grab the attention of voters ahead of the general elections scheduled for Feb 8.

A candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party from PS 112 opted for a hilarious way to charge the participants of a corner meeting at a rally in his constituency.

A video circulating on social media shows a group of dancing boys performing on the stage while wearing some sort of traditional attire as people are enjoying the moment.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established 90,675 polling stations for the upcoming general elections.

Out of the total polling stations, 41, 403 are combined whereas 25,320 are for male and 23,952 for women voters.

The total number of polling stations in Punjab is 50,944, Sindh 19,006, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 15,697, and Balochistan 5,028.

Moreover, there will be a total of 2,76,398 polling booths, including 1,47,552 male and 1,28,846 female.

PTI’s intra-party polls deferred 

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:34 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

US condemns attack on PTI’s election rally in Balochistan

10:32 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

ECP reviews security situation today amid sharp uptick in terror ...

09:29 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Tourists barred from entering jam-packed Murree amid heavy snowfall

08:52 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Election holidays for schools, colleges announced in Punjab

05:03 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Elections 2024: PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb Khan shot dead in ...

03:06 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Govt assures SC of not taking action against journalists involved in ...

Pakistan

02:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Punjab Police announce constables, traffic assistant jobs 2024; check ...

03:18 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

International Human Rights Foundation finds loopholes in Imran ...

10:19 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years in Toshakhana case

07:14 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

SBP organises art competition for new currency notes’ designs

12:25 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55 for Feb ...

02:05 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive more rains, ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:22 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

600-year-old mosque bulldozed in India’s Delhi

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 2 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 281.95
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.39 751.39
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.51 917.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.49 327.99
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:31 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 2, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: