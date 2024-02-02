PPP candidate holds dance show amid election campaign in PS-112

KARACHI – As electioneering is in full swing in Pakistan, political parties are making all-out efforts to grab the attention of voters ahead of the general elections scheduled for Feb 8.

A candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party from PS 112 opted for a hilarious way to charge the participants of a corner meeting at a rally in his constituency.

A video circulating on social media shows a group of dancing boys performing on the stage while wearing some sort of traditional attire as people are enjoying the moment.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established 90,675 polling stations for the upcoming general elections.

Out of the total polling stations, 41, 403 are combined whereas 25,320 are for male and 23,952 for women voters.

The total number of polling stations in Punjab is 50,944, Sindh 19,006, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 15,697, and Balochistan 5,028.

Moreover, there will be a total of 2,76,398 polling booths, including 1,47,552 male and 1,28,846 female.