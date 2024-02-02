PPP candidate holds dance show amid election campaign in PS-112

KARACHI – As electioneering is in full swing in Pakistan, political parties are making all-out efforts to grab the attention of voters ahead of the general elections scheduled for Feb 8.
A candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party from PS 112 opted for a hilarious way to charge the participants of a corner meeting at a rally in his constituency.
A video circulating on social media shows a group of dancing boys performing on the stage while wearing some sort of traditional attire as people are enjoying the moment.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has established 90,675 polling stations for the upcoming general elections.
Out of the total polling stations, 41, 403 are combined whereas 25,320 are for male and 23,952 for women voters.
The total number of polling stations in Punjab is 50,944, Sindh 19,006, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 15,697, and Balochistan 5,028.
Moreover, there will be a total of 2,76,398 polling booths, including 1,47,552 male and 1,28,846 female.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.39
|751.39
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.51
|917.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.49
|327.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
