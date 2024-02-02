Search

Immigration

Japan is also launching Digital Nomad visa and here are the details

Web Desk
03:41 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
Japan is also launching Digital Nomad visa and here are the details

TOKYO - In a groundbreaking move for freelancers, Japan is gearing up to introduce a unique visa program tailored for digital nomads, opening its doors to skilled professionals worldwide.

The program would benefit digital freelancers who wish to work remotely while savoring the country's scenic landscapes and is set to be rolled out by the end of March though an official date is awaited in this regard. 

To be eligible for the digital nomad visa, applicants must demonstrate an annual income of at least 10 million yen ($68,000). Interestingly, the visa caters not only to IT engineers but also to remote workers employed by overseas companies, acknowledging the growing trend of individuals seamlessly working from various locations worldwide.

According to the details, citizens from around 50 countries, including the U.S., Australia, and Singapore, which have existing visa waiver agreements with Japan, can apply for the digital nomad visa.

A distinct feature of this innovative visa program is its focus on private health insurance as a prerequisite for visa approval, ensuring the well-being of visa holders throughout their six-month stay.

The Japanese version of the digital nomad visa also provides an option to Self-employed individuals engaged in overseas business to benefit from the program, with the added option to bring along family members, provided they, too, are covered by private health insurance.

Despite the benefits, digital nomad visa holders will not be considered residents, impacting their ability to rent long-term accommodations such as apartments or houses.

It has also been clarified that the proposed visa is not renewable, and applicants must reapply six months after leaving the country.

The government plans to launch the digital nomad visa in the ongoing year and with public comments on the proposed plan are being accepted from February.

This initiative aligns with the global trend of governments encouraging remote work, recognizing digital nomads as a valuable means to stimulate tourism and foster domestic innovation. 

Although there is no exact figure regarding the number of digital nomads, U.S. travel information website 'A Brother Abroad' estimates their number to be over 35 million around the world with a collective economic value of $787 billion.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

04:23 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Kosovo in talks for visa-free agreement with another Muslim country: ...

07:23 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

China seeks visa-free agreement with more countries as tourism ...

07:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Saudi citizens to stay longer in the UK under fresh visa regime

06:49 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

UK officially notifies changes to visa, immigration rules: Here are ...

02:53 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

New protectorate offices opened in Pakistan: Here are the locations

08:34 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

US announces changes to immigration fee, H-1B visa: Details inside

Immigration

11:30 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Punjab signs MoU for sending manpower to Canada: Details inside

10:02 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Fly Jinnah launches international operations with direct flights to ...

07:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Iranian pilgrims set to arrive in Saudi Arabia for Umrah, Hajj after ...

12:26 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Poland suspends visa for fast track immigration: Details inside

03:54 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Departure operations to remain shut at this German airport

03:53 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Hajj 2024: Training schedule to be announced next week

Advertisement

Latest

04:44 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge for personal reasons

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 2 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 281.95
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.39 751.39
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.51 917.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.49 327.99
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:31 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 2, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: