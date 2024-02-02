Japan is also launching Digital Nomad visa and here are the details

TOKYO - In a groundbreaking move for freelancers, Japan is gearing up to introduce a unique visa program tailored for digital nomads, opening its doors to skilled professionals worldwide.

The program would benefit digital freelancers who wish to work remotely while savoring the country's scenic landscapes and is set to be rolled out by the end of March though an official date is awaited in this regard.

To be eligible for the digital nomad visa, applicants must demonstrate an annual income of at least 10 million yen ($68,000). Interestingly, the visa caters not only to IT engineers but also to remote workers employed by overseas companies, acknowledging the growing trend of individuals seamlessly working from various locations worldwide.

According to the details, citizens from around 50 countries, including the U.S., Australia, and Singapore, which have existing visa waiver agreements with Japan, can apply for the digital nomad visa.

A distinct feature of this innovative visa program is its focus on private health insurance as a prerequisite for visa approval, ensuring the well-being of visa holders throughout their six-month stay.

The Japanese version of the digital nomad visa also provides an option to Self-employed individuals engaged in overseas business to benefit from the program, with the added option to bring along family members, provided they, too, are covered by private health insurance.

Despite the benefits, digital nomad visa holders will not be considered residents, impacting their ability to rent long-term accommodations such as apartments or houses.

It has also been clarified that the proposed visa is not renewable, and applicants must reapply six months after leaving the country.

The government plans to launch the digital nomad visa in the ongoing year and with public comments on the proposed plan are being accepted from February.

This initiative aligns with the global trend of governments encouraging remote work, recognizing digital nomads as a valuable means to stimulate tourism and foster domestic innovation.

Although there is no exact figure regarding the number of digital nomads, U.S. travel information website 'A Brother Abroad' estimates their number to be over 35 million around the world with a collective economic value of $787 billion.